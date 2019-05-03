Stranger picks up dinner bill for prom group

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Nearly a dozen high school students in Maryland will never forget their prom night because of the generous stranger who picked up their dinner tab. The teens are hoping to reconnect with the woman to thank her for her kind act.
On Friday, the 11 friends ate dinner at Ted's Bulletin in Gaithersburg, ahead of Clarksburg's prom. The teens were sitting in their dresses and tuxes at their table when their waiter announced a stranger had picked up their entire bill.
After enjoying appetizers, entrees and shakes, the group walked up to the woman's table and took a photo with everyone beaming.
"You could like sense the generosity and genuineness of, like what she was really doing, and how happy she really was to be doing this selfless act," 11th grader Christian Oven told WJLA.
The teens estimate their bill exceeded $250.
One problem, however: The group got so caught up in the moment they didn't catch the generous woman's name. "We'd love to thank her like a million times over and tell that she made our special night that much more memorable and that it was something we'll never forget," said 12th grader Therese de Leon.
The group photo is now circulating on social media in hopes that the kind and generous woman will agree to re-connect with the teens.
CNN/WJLA
