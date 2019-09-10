Street opens to traffic after building collapse closed it for more than two months

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A major roadway in Washington has just reopened more than two months after a building collapse shut it down.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the big cranes were pulled away, as were the closure signs and other heavy equipment that had been in place on Main Street since July 12.
That woman is still recovering from her injuries.
Since the collapse, 11 Investigates has been digging into the history of the building's owner and learned he has been cited multiple times for code violations.
The county has closed down two of his other buildings and he is still going through the court process.
Washington city leaders tell Channel 11 they are still working with insurance companies and don't have a price tag on the collapse or demolition, but the last estimate they had was close to half a million dollars.
