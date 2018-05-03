A massive summer repaving and patching project on the Parkway East will stretch between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and Monroeville.
“The center line paving -- as everyone can see that drives it -- is slowly pulling apart, leaving significant holes and leaving pretty much unsafe conditions for motorcycles and some vehicles, so we did get special money from central office to pave the whole road from Fort Pitt to Edgewood,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 executive, said.
In an effort to seal the center line and preserve existing concrete, crews will mill and resurface the Parkway East.
From Edgewood/Swissvale to Monroeville, milling and resurfacing of the center joints will occur during off-peak hours. The road will remain open, but traffic will be restricted.
The project also includes the addition of guiderails, ramp improvements and minor bridge repairs.
A start date has not been set for the project, which could last for several months.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}