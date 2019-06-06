0 Students caught with stash of 3,000+ pills of fentanyl in school

SAN LUIS, Ariz. - Police in Arizona arrested three students at summer school on Wednesday. They said the teens had stashed thousands of potentially deadly blue fentanyl pills.

The deadly drug fentanyl has claimed the lives of teens across the country. The ongoing battle with opioids remains a growing epidemic in San Luis.

"Even half a pill can kill someone. It's happened before. We've had about 19 overdoses just this year alone. We've had about 16 in 2018. It's obviously a very dangerous drug and there's no control," Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis police told KYMA.

Authorities identified Noemi Hernandez Madrigal and Alexandra Hernandez as the two female students involved. They will be tried as adults. The third student is not being identified because he will be tried as a minor.

Santana said on the black market each pill costs $15, "You're looking at about 3,200 plus M30 pills that were in her possession."

One concerned parent who didn't want his name used said he's frustrated with the district for not notifying them of the incident, but also emphasized that this news doesn't shock him at all, "You always hear that there are drugs in the schools and there's not much attention going on right now from the district."

He added that he thought the schools should implement checks-ups at school before another life pays the price, "There needs to be more security with the kids to monitor them because recently there was a kid with a firearm and I feel like the district doesn't want to notify us so they won't look bad."

The three teens now facing potentially severe consequences, "Relating to possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as having an illegal drug in drug-free school zone," said Santana.

Santana said it will take more than just law enforcement agencies to combat this opioid crisis.



CNN/KYMA