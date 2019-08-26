Study: Driving with unrestrained dogs increases accident risk

Many dogs loving riding in a car, but a new study suggests that how they ride may be bad for everyone.
Researchers found the risk of unsafe driving behaviors and the amount of time drivers were distracted more than doubled when the dog roamed freely, compared to when the dog was restrained or was in a crate or carrier.
TRENDING NOW:
- Youth football game leads to shootout between people in two cars, chase; innocent woman shot
- Customer service rep more than 800 miles away saves man having stroke on phone call
- High school football player suffers severe brain injury during game
- VIDEO: Newlyweds killed in crash after ceremony
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The drivers' heart rates were also likely to increase if their four-legged friend was unrestrained.
Some of the bad behaviors included dogs climbing on the owner's lap or jumping from seat to seat, which resulted in the driver taking their eyes off the road.
Researchers followed 15 people who were driving with their dogs for more than 30 hours. The research was conducted by Volvo Cars USA and Harris Poll.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}