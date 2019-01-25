Study: Eating fried chicken linked to 13% higher risk of death

If you eat fried chicken or fish regularly, you could have a higher risk of dying.
A new study done on post-menopausal women in the United States found women who enjoyed fried chicken at least once a day had a 13 percent higher risk of death from any cause. That's compared with women who did not eat any fried food.
Women who ate fried fish or shellfish each day saw a seven percent greater risk of dying.
More research on the subject needs to be done, but the authors of the study concluded limiting consumption of fried foods could be better for your health.
You can read more about the study in Wednesday's medical journal BMJ.
