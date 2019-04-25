Study: Have a happy wife? Live a longer life

We have all heard the saying, "Happy wife, happy life." But a recent study suggests that maybe it should actually be: "Happy wife, longer life."
Dutch researchers followed roughly 4,400 American couples for eight years. Those who had a happy partner were less likely to suffer an early death than those with unhappy partners.
TRENDING NOW:
Experts say people often mimic their spouse's behaviors, including diet and exercise, which has previously been shown to impact life satisfaction. So if your partner is active, chances are you will also have an active lifestyle as well.
Roughly 16 percent of the participants died during the course of the study and they, along with their partners, had reported a lower life satisfaction.
The study was led by researchers from Tilburg University in the Netherlands and published in the journal Psychological Science.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}