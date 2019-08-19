  • Study: Kids make parents happier when they move out

    Updated:

    Apparently only one thing can make you happier than having children: kicking those kids out of the house.

    A new study from Heidelberg University found parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Researchers said it's because the stress of balancing child care and work is replaced with a form of social support.

    They also said that social support is crucial to happiness as we get older.

    Results of the full study can be read here: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0218704

     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories