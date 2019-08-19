Study: Kids make parents happier when they move out

Apparently only one thing can make you happier than having children: kicking those kids out of the house.
A new study from Heidelberg University found parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.
Researchers said it's because the stress of balancing child care and work is replaced with a form of social support.
They also said that social support is crucial to happiness as we get older.
Results of the full study can be read here: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0218704
