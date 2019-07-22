Study: Kids want to be YouTubers, not astronauts

Some kids are saying forget space, becoming YouTube famous is more appealing.
That's according to a new survey commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.
The study was conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of toymaker Lego.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
It found that children in the U.S. and U.K. were three times more likely to want to be YouTube stars than astronauts.
Being an astronaut used to be a pretty popular choice, but now only 11 percent want to become an astronaut compared to 29 percent who want to be social media stars.
However, the study also found that 86 percent of kids are interested in space and 90 percent want to learn more.
To inspire the next generation of space explorers, Lego is partnering with Scholastic to send 50 kids to Space Camp in 2020.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}