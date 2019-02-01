Study: Leaving Facebook makes you happier, less informed

Looking for a little boost of happiness? Try deactivating your Facebook.
According to a new study from researchers at NYU and Stanford, leaving Facebook might be good for your emotional well-being.
But there's a catch. While you may be happier, spend less time on other social media sites and have more free time, you might end up less informed.
The study also shows some positives of staying on Facebook, such as using Facebook as a source of entertainment, a way to be active in communities and a place to socialize.
The majority of people who took part in the study chose to reactivate their accounts when the study was over, even though they used it less after logging back on.
The study came out at the same time Facebook announced a record $6.9 billion profit and more users in both North America and Europe. That increase is despite a number of privacy issues and scandals involving users' data.
