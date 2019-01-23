Study: Low-dose aspirin risks may outweigh benefits

A new analysis suggests the risks of taking daily low-dose aspirin may outweigh the benefits for people who don't have heart problems.
The findings, published in the medical journal "JAMA," looked at existing research. It found people without heart trouble who took a daily low-dose aspirin had a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and death. But the daily dose also increased their risk of bleeding in the gut or skull.
Low-dose aspirin taken daily is often recommended for people with heart trouble, despite the known risks of gastrointestinal or intracranial bleeding.
Scientific studies have shown aspirin's proven benefit in helping prevent a second heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients. However, controversy surrounds the use of aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke in low-risk patients.
