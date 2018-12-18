Study: Netflix is not killing the movie theater business

A new study finds Netflix is not destroying the movie theater business, as some people might assume.
The study commissioned by a lobbying group for the movie theater industry finds people who go out to the movies more also consume more streaming content at home.
The study found people who went out to nine or more movies over the past year averaged 11 hours of weekly streaming. That's compared to an average of seven hours of weekly streaming by people who saw one to two movies at the theaters in the last year. The study also found half of those who didn't go out to a movie in the last 12 months did not stream any content online.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 Chicago police officers struck, killed by train while investigating shooting
- Steelers kicker Chris Boswell deletes Twitter account, disables comments on Instagram
- Man charged in bar fight that led to woman being knocked out by security guard
- VIDEO: Person of interest in custody after shooting, schools locked down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
As Variety puts it, "If the study's findings are accurate, it would appear that the two forms of entertainment consumption are more complementary than cannibalistic."
The study, conducted by E-Y Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group, surveyed 2,500 people last month.
It was commissioned by the National Association of Theater Owners.
COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}