Study: Only 5% of teens are getting recommended amounts of sleep, exercise

Only about 1 in 20 American teenagers gets enough sleep and exercise, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Monday.
The study looked into the habits of about 60,000 teens.
The conclusion is that about 5 percent of them get the recommended amount of sleep and exercise and don't spend too much time in front of a screen.
The CDC recommends at least eight hours of sleep per day and an hour of vigorous physical exercise.
One expert says parents need to set an example for their teens and that adults should turn off their electronic devices before bedtime.
They also need to make exercise a family priority and reward teens when they work out more.
