Study: Prenatal chemical exposure tied to early puberty in girls

Prenatal exposure to chemicals in personal care products has been tied to early puberty in girls.
Researchers at University of California Berkeley followed more than 300 children from before birth to adolescence to see how early environmental exposures affected their growth and development.
They found girls whose mothers had higher levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in their bodies during pregnancy, from products like makeup, soap and toothpaste, were reaching puberty quicker than others.
Researchers suspect many chemicals in personal care products can interfere with natural hormones in our bodies, however, they say more research is needed.
You can read more about the study in the journal Human Reproduction.
