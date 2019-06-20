PITTSBURGH - At least five Pittsburgh neighborhoods have seen monthly rent increases that exceeded the annual inflation rate over the past year according to a study by Apartment Guide and Rent.com.
The five neighborhoods are:
- North Side
- North Shore
- Allegheny Center
- Squirrel Hill South
- Banksville
Head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times for more on the rent increases in each neighborhood.
