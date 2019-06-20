  • Study: Rent rising faster than inflation in at least five Pittsburgh neighborhoods

    By: Nate Doughty

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - At least five Pittsburgh neighborhoods have seen monthly rent increases that exceeded the annual inflation rate over the past year according to a study by Apartment Guide and Rent.com.

    The five neighborhoods are:

    Related Headlines

    1. North Side
    2. North Shore
    3. Allegheny Center
    4. Squirrel Hill South
    5. Banksville

     

    Head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times for more on the rent increases in each neighborhood.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories