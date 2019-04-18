  • Study: Slice of bacon a day linked to higher cancer risk

    Updated:

    Bad news for bacon lovers: A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.

    Researchers tracked nearly half a million adults in the United Kingdom for 5 years.

    They found for every 25 grams of processed meats, like sausage or bacon, eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20 percent. 25 grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.

    Researchers discovered when a person ate just over on ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.

    A typical hamburger is about 4 ounces of meat.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories