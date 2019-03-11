Study: Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of SIDS

A new study reveals frightening numbers about smoking while pregnant.
Researchers say just one cigarette a day during pregnancy can double the chance of a baby's sudden, unexpected death.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father fends off armed intruder hiding in garage
- Car ends up on its side during crash in McKees Rocks
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The study, published in the journal, Pediatrics, analyzed more than 20 million births, including more than 19,000 unexpected infant deaths. It found that the risk of death rises ever so slightly for each additional cigarette a pregnant woman smokes.
Not only that, but researchers say if the woman smokes a pack a day while pregnant, the baby's risk of unexpected sudden death nearly triples compared to the infants of non-smokers.
According to experts, self-reported statistics show that about 338,000 women admit to smoking during pregnancy each year and that more than half of them are unwilling or unable to stop.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}