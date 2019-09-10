  • Study: Taking naps can be healthy for your heart

    No need to feel guilty about taking an afternoon nap, new research suggests a little extra sleep could be the best medicine for your heart.

    A new study in the journal Heart found two naps a week can lower your risk of heart attack or stroke.

    Scientists looked at 3,500 people for five years and discovered that a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from lack of sleep.

    The authors said more research needs to be done on this.

    So how long is the ideal nap? 

    The new study didn't answer that question, but most experts say a 20 minute snooze is enough to increase alertness and improve performance and mood.
     

     

