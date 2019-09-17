  • Study: Teen girls who go to bed late may be more likely to gain weight

    Late nights for girls could lead to putting on extra pounds, according to a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

    The study found that teen girls who went to bed later were more likely to gain weight than those who went to sleep earlier.

    They found that staying up later for girls was associated with a slight increase in waist size and body fat.

    They said the longer the late night, while still getting up early for school, the larger the waist.

    Researchers concluded improving sleep schedules during the whole week, including weekends, could be helpful in preventing childhood obesity, especially in girls.

    Researchers studied data from over 800 adolescents. The joint research was conducted by the Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and Harvard Medical School.
     

     

