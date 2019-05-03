Study: Training for marathons can reverse aging

Training for a marathon could help rejuvenate your heart, according to a new British study of 140 first-time marathoners.
Runners who trained for six months and then completed a race reduced the age of their aorta by four years and lowered their blood pressure.
Even better, you don't have to be an elite athlete to get those results. The benefits were greatest in older and slower runners.
The study included 139 runners between 21 and 69 years old who ran 6-13 miles a week for six months before completing a marathon.
The research was conducted at University College London and presented at EuroCMR 2019, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology.
