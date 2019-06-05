Study: White meat is no better than red for controlling cholesterol

For the longest time, white meat has been seen as the healthier alternative to red meat and darker poultry meats. But according to a new study, that's not necessarily true.
When it comes to maintaining or lowering your cholesterol, a new study said what type of meat you eat doesn't matter. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, said both types of meat have the same effects on your cholesterol levels.
The finding flies in the face of popular thought and government guidelines and media campaigns that have touted white meat, like poultry, as superior for heart health.
Researchers also found that saturated fats and meats increased large LDL particles, compared to those who didn't consume meat.
The bottom line is that plant-based proteins are the best for those worried about their cholesterol.
The study did not include grass-fed beef, processed meat products or fish.
