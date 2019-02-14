Study: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first

There is good news for all you sweethearts who want to be healthy when you go out to dinner tonight for Valentine's Day. It is possible to have your cake and eat it too. Just make sure you do it first.
Researchers placed fresh fruit and cheesecake at the beginning and end of a cafeteria line. Those who chose the cheesecake first consumed nearly 30 percent fewer calories and ended up selecting a lighter main dish. This is compared to the diners who selected the fruit first. This also did not happen when the desserts were placed at the end of the line.
The cafeteria line study involved 134 participants. Researchers also conducted similar experiments using a mock food delivery website and the results were the same. Those who selected the less healthy dessert option first ended up ordering meals with fewer calories compared to those who ordered fruit first.
You can read the full results of the study on the American Psychology Association's website.
