Substitute teacher arrested for drinking vodka shots during class, say police

GEORGETOWN, Ky. - A substitute teacher in Kentucky was arrested Monday after authorities said she showed up to class drunk.
Police were called to Royal Spring Middle School in Georgetown because of reports of a teacher acting erratically. According to an arrest citation, Brook Ellen West, 32, smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.
They escorted her off school grounds after she admitted to drinking four vodka shots.
A Breathalyzer test revealed West had a 0.317 blood alcohol content.
She has been charged with public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The school district says she is no longer an employee.
CNN/WLEX
