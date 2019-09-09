Suicide rates jump in rural communities, up 41%

Suicide rates in America are rising, especially in rural areas of the country.
A new study from Ohio State University looked at national data from 1999 to 2016. It showed suicide rates have jumped 41 percent, with the biggest increases in rural counties.
A large risk factor in more remote areas was "deprivation," a combination of unemployment, poverty and low education. Another risk factor was living in single-person households or in homes where different people move in and out.
The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
It comes as data from the World Health Organization also brought sobering news. According to the latest WHO study, one person takes their own life every 40 seconds.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death worldwide for women 15 to 29 years old. More than half of suicides occur with people under 45 years old.
Twenty percent of suicides are spur-of-the-moment decisions, caused by stress. A gun is the leading method in the west, while hanging and poisoning are used in poorer countries.
"When we look at the means of suicide, self-ingestion by pesticides is an important method of suicide in agricultural areas of low- and middle-income countries," said Dr. Alexandra Fleischmann. "Mental health condition, depressions, alcohol-use disorder, we would have to look about the access, early identification, the access to care. Do people in the American region have the access to care?"
Overall, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, more than those who are killed by war, malaria, breast cancer or homicide.
NBC
