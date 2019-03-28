Survey: Drunken shopping is a $45 billion industry

First there was drunken dialing, then drunken texting-- both of which are always terrible ideas. Now there is a new alcohol-fueled regret to watch out for: drunken shopping.
Tech and business web site The Hustle conducted an unscientific survey and found 79 percent of its readers who consume alcohol have made at least one purchase while drunk.
The survey estimates it's a $45 billion per year industry, with the average wasted buyer blowing $444 each year.
People who work in sports, transportation and energy jobs appear most likely to splurge while inebriated.
What are they buying? Clothes, shoes, movies and electronic devices top the list.
And you probably already figured this out, they're using Amazon to do it, almost exclusively. A whopping 85 percent of drunken shoppers made their mistakes with Amazon.
The best way to avoid drunken shopping, obviously, is to drink responsibly. Short of that, watch out for merchants that prey on the behavior by offering flash sales late at night, when you're more likely to be less inhibited.
