Survey: More people asking about finances on a first date

A recent survey finds it's now commonplace to ask a date about their financial history.
Age also plays a role.
The Bankrate survey found millenials are nearly twice as likely as their elders to say they'd be comfortable discussing money-related topics such as salary, credit score, student loans or credit card debt on a first date.
"You want to know that information before you actually start that relationship, and if someone has financial issues it could suggest they have other problems as well," explains Bankrate's Amanda Dixon.
Dixon says many millenials watched their parents struggle through the financial crisis of a decade ago, and that's one reason they now date cautiously.
