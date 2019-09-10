Suspect in multiple robberies across tri-state area arrested

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A serial robbery suspect accused of crimes in multiple counties was arrested.
New Castle police say they were onto Eric Barbari, 22, so when they say he struck Sunday, they went directly to his home and waited for him.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, more than dozen hurt when buses collide in New York
- Engaged couple seeks sponsorships to pay for dream wedding
- Teacher on leave after boy forced to stand during Pledge of Allegiance
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diocese panel recommends merging 188 parishes to 48
He showed up 10 minutes after the robbery in the same outfit he robbed the gas station in, according to police.
Police then arrested the man they say has been terrorizing gas stations, even banks, since August.
RELATED STORY: New Castle police looking for man suspected in several robberies
When investigators searched his home, they found clothing that matched the clothes he wore in other robberies.
According to police, when they took him down to the station and interviewed him he admitted to everything.
Barbari is in jail, charged with a number of crimes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}