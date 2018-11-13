WASHINGTON - A man arrested for alleged firearms violations in Washington, D.C., is being investigated for his social media connections to the man accused of killing 11 people inside Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.
Police said Jeffrey Clark is a suspected white nationalist who connected with Robert Bowers on the website Gab and developed a friendship with him, according to NBC News 4.
According to an FBI affidavit, Clark openly discussed killing Jewish people and African Americans. At one point, the two men allegedly talked about how synagogue shootings were "justified" because a same-sex "Jewish couple was having an adopted baby circumcised that week."
Clark also reportedly made social media posts calling Bowers "a hero" and said the victims at the synagogue "deserved exactly what happened to them and so much worse."
Bowers is facing 44 federal counts for allegedly opening fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27.
According to Scott Brady, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, "there is currently no evidence that any other individuals were involved or had prior knowledge of the Tree of Life synagogue attack."
