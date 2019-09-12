PITTSBURGH - Decorative wind screens are now lining the fence around the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
The project is called Hearts Together, The Art of Rebuilding.
In April, the three congregations that worship there asked for positive, healing artwork from young people.
More than 200 entries were turned in.
Authorities say Robert Bowers killed 11 people and wounded several others when he started shooting inside the synagogue last October.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in that case.
