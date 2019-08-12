PITTSBURGH - The man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year had a court hearing Monday.
Authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before police shot and wounded him.
UPDATE: Status hearing for accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers wraps up in just 4 minutes. Both sides agree to extend the discovery period until December. Prosecutors say there’s still no timetable on when the DOJ will make a decision on pursuing the death penalty— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 12, 2019
The hearing was brief, and both sides agreed to extend the discovery period until December.
Bower allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that "all these Jews need to die." It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.
Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
