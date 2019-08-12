  • Hearing held for synagogue massacre defendant

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year had a court hearing Monday.

    Authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before police shot and wounded him.

    Related Headlines

    The hearing was brief, and both sides agreed to extend the discovery period until December.  

    Bower allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that "all these Jews need to die." It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

    Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts as we learn more about the survivors and the suspect's upcoming trial.

    Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

    Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories