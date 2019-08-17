  • Jewish congregation asking prosecutors to go for plea deal with accused Tree of Life shooter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Members of a Pittsburgh Jewish congregation that used the Tree of Life Synagogue are asking prosecutors to reject the death penalty and seek a plea deal with the accused shooter.

    Reading this in the WPXI News App? Tap + above the headline to subscribe to alerts for the very latest updates on this ongoing court case.

    Our partners at the Trib report Dor Hadash wants to save the public and congregation by eliminating a trial.

    They are requesting that he sit in jail for life with no parole in exchange for no death penalty.

    Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in the attack in October. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories