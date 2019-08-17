PITTSBURGH - Members of a Pittsburgh Jewish congregation that used the Tree of Life Synagogue are asking prosecutors to reject the death penalty and seek a plea deal with the accused shooter.
Our partners at the Trib report Dor Hadash wants to save the public and congregation by eliminating a trial.
They are requesting that he sit in jail for life with no parole in exchange for no death penalty.
Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in the attack in October.
