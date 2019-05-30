Robert Bowers' lawyers say in court documents that at least one witness contacted the defense, but abruptly canceled a meeting after the FBI discouraged it. The defense says other witnesses have gotten the same message from the FBI.
Related Headlines
Channel 11 is reaching out to the FBI to ask them about this, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Defense lawyers are asking the judge to tell the FBI to stop. The judge Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to respond to the defense allegation by next week.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Authorities say Bowers killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life synagogue last October. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He's pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 reopens, other roads remain closed after flooding
- 2 women injured in New Castle shooting
- World's tiniest surviving baby weighed just 8.6 ounces when she was born in San Diego
- VIDEO: 2 people rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28; southbound lanes closed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}