    A judge said no trial date has been set for Tree of Life shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

    The judge said the trial it will not happen during Jewish holidays.

    Bowers was in court on Thursday for a status conference. 

    Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in October 2018 at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

