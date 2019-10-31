A judge said no trial date has been set for Tree of Life shooting suspect Robert Bowers.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
The judge said the trial it will not happen during Jewish holidays.
Breaking: no trial date set yet for Tree of Life shooting suspect. But Judge said it will not happen during Jewish holidays. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 31, 2019
Bowers was in court on Thursday for a status conference.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in October 2018 at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Tap + above the headline to subscribe to alerts for the very latest updates on this ongoing court case.
RELATED:
- Life in prison plea offer for Tree of Life shooter rejected by federal prosecutors, documents show
- US attorney says FBI did not meddle in Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting case
- What we know about Robert Bowers, suspect in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}