    PITTSBURGH - The Jewish Federation of North America is holding a nationwide memorial service for the victims of the Tree of Life shooting.

    On Sunday, which marks one year to the day since the attack, the Pittsburgh community will hold a public memorial service at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

    Though not everyone will be able to attend in person, you can sign up to receive a text message at 5 p.m. that will contain a video with a prayer of mourning and the names of the 11 people who died. 

