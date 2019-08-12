Authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women before police shot and wounded him.
Related Headlines
Bower allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that "all these Jews need to die." It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts as we learn more about the survivors and the suspect's upcoming trial.
Federal prosecutors and the defense will be in court to review the progress of the case. Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.
Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.
He's not expected to be in court.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Survivors of Tree of Life synagogue shooting travel to Charleston in show of spiritual unity
- Group personally affected by synagogue shooting starting grassroots gun control effort
- Looking Back, Marching Forward: Pittsburgh marks 6 month anniversary of Tree of Life shooting
- VIDEO: Tree of Life rabbi part of national forum to talk about race relations
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}