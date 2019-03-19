PITTSBURGH - A status conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the synagogue in October.
Related Headlines
During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge will meet with lawyers to discuss the next steps in the case.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is following today’s developments for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trial starts for Michael Rosfeld, officer charged in shooting of Antwon Rose
- Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat
- Reality star Mama June arrested in Alabama on drug charges
- VIDEO: Proposal would create gun registry across Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}