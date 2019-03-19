  • Status conference scheduled for synagogue shooting suspect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A status conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

    Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the synagogue in October.

    Related Headlines

    During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge will meet with lawyers to discuss the next steps in the case.

    Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is following today’s developments for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories