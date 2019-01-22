Survivors of Tree of Life synagogue shooting travel to Charleston in show of spiritual unity

Two congregations bound together by horrifying histories are coming together to find peace.
Survivors from the Tree of Life synagogue shooting are in Charleston, South Carolina, spending time with members of the Mother Emanuel AME church for a unity and peace service.
Nine people died at that church in June 2015 when a gunman opened fire, killing them because of their race.
Both congregations said their focus out of these tragedies is to encourage unity with everyone they meet.
