Tree of Life Synagogue will hold Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site

The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials say it will provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah's theme of survival.
Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S.
Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.
