PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh will be on the national stage Tuesday morning as Rabbi Jeffery Myers of the Tree of Life Synagogue speaks out for unity and peace.
He's in Charleston, South Carolina for the Charleston Forum, which brings people together to talk about race relations.
Related Headlines
It's held to honor the nine African-Americans killed at a church there four years ago.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Rabbi Myers said he's grateful to have people who understand what Pittsburgh continues to face.
"To get reassurance from someone who's in the same place--to be able see that, yeah, the choices, the things we're talking about, make sense. That's really helpful," he said.
The forum was led by The Today Show's Craig Melvin.
You can watch the full interview on today's edition of the Today Show, on Channel 11 starting at 7 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- US attorney says FBI did not meddle in Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting case
- Lawyers for synagogue massacre suspect allege FBI meddling
- No decision on plea deal, death penalty for suspect in Tree of Life shooting
- RAW VIDEO: Rabbi Jeffrey Myers speaks at Rally for Peace
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}