US attorney says FBI did not meddle in Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting case

    PITTSBURGH - The U.S. attorney said the FBI did not meddle in the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting case.

    Attorneys for Robert Bowers said the FBI was trying to block defense attorneys from interviewing witnesses.

    Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October. 

