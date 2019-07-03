PITTSBURGH - SoFresh, a Tampa-based restaurant with a healthy eating approach, has landed on PPG Place for its first expansion location outside of Florida.
Tyler Berlingeri, the director of brand expression for SoFresh, reports that the restaurant has scheduled a soft opening of its downtown Pittsburgh location at Five PPG Place on Tuesday, July 9.
Pittsburgh Business Times
