  • Taser causes panic at high school football game

    Updated:

    LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A panicked crowd began stampeding at the Salt Bowl Saturday evening.

    Police say a Taser, fired outside the stadium, caused people to flee for the exits.

    TRENDING NOW:

    One of the biggest high school football games in Arkansas was being held at the time in War Memorial Stadium.

    Video shows people running for cover and even jumping onto the field from the bleachers.

    No injuries or arrests have been reported as of late Saturday night.

    COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories