Taser causes panic at high school football game

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A panicked crowd began stampeding at the Salt Bowl Saturday evening.
Police say a Taser, fired outside the stadium, caused people to flee for the exits.
One of the biggest high school football games in Arkansas was being held at the time in War Memorial Stadium.
Video shows people running for cover and even jumping onto the field from the bleachers.
No injuries or arrests have been reported as of late Saturday night.
