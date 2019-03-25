Tax season crunch time arrives

If you're still waiting for that tax refund check, you're probably still vulnerable to tax scam artists.
Experts say ignore phone calls claiming to be from the IRS.
"The first thing you need to remember is that the Internal Revenue Service always sends you a letter first," warns Katherine Hutt of the Better Business Bureau.
In spite of all the complaints about smaller refund checks this year, it's still a substantial chunk of money at one time.
Today Show financial editor Jean Chatzky says that money should be set aside to improve your personal financial situation.
"That is an opportunity to create the emergency savings account that very few people have," she says.
Chatzky says putting much of it in an interest-bearing savings account protects against future debt.
