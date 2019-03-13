Teacher arrested for staging student fight club in special education classroom

CLOVERDALE, Calif. - A high school teacher in California was arrested on suspicion of arranging student fights in his classroom.
The alleged fight club happened at least two days last week before another teacher heard about it and reported it. The incidents allegedly happened during school hours in a special education class.
Students say the teacher, Federico Vargas, was acting as a referee.
At least one of the fights was recorded on a cellphone and that's how the district identified at least 10 students who either witnessed or participated in the fights.
"This just, it hit me in the gut. It hurts me to know that potentially some of my students, some of our students in this town were placed in a situation that was unsafe, based on the allegations," Superintendent Jeremy Decker told KPIX.
Vargas is on paid leave from the school district. He's facing multiple counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently out of jail on bond.
"I think the fact that it was a special ed classroom is wrong and that it's not appropriate - but kids do 'bodies' like that all the time. I don't think they had to go that far with him being arrested," said freshman student Lillian Robeldo.
CNN/KPIX
