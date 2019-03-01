Teacher charged for putting pencil down student's pants

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Prosecutors in Phoenix have charged a teacher with felony aggravated assault for putting a pencil down the pants of a 10-year-old student with special needs.
According to court documents, a student with autism was in the library at Spitalny Elementary School standing at the counter. Police say teacher Vicki Biddle Martin, 56, noticed the crack of his buttocks was showing and she put the eraser end of a pencil in it. The student told police he wasn't hurt, but felt embarrassed.
The incident actually happened three months ago, in late November. The teacher told police it was an "error in judgement" and "a very poor decision."
The teacher is charged with intentionally touching a minor with intent to insult or provoke him, a class six felony. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.
CNN/KPHO
