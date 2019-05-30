Teacher writes 'WTF' on student's homework

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teacher didn't give her student an "F." Instead, she wrote "WTF" on a paper to signal he would be getting a zero. The student's mom wasn't happy about it.
Melinda Smith said she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and "WTF is this?" was written across the top.
"Just seeing 'WTF What is this?' You know, basically is there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language ... That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Smith told WJHG.
Now Smith is calling for the teacher to account for her actions, "I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file."
Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident, and does not want to release the teacher's name at this time.
"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation."
He said he has spoken with the teacher regarding appropriate classroom conduct, "She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part."
"All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we're also human and so we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes we try to correct those mistakes and move forward," said Pilson.
It's unclear if any action will be taken against the teacher.
CNN/WJHG
