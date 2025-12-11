El Salvador teams up with Elon Musk's xAI to bring AI to 5,000 public schools

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Thursday that his administration is partnering with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI to bring artificial intelligence into more than 5,000 public schools.

The millennial leader, who previously made El Salvador the first nation to make bitcoin legal tender in 2021, is betting big on technology again.

In a statement Thursday, xAI said that its Grok chatbot will bring “personalized learning to over one million students” by creating tutoring “that adjusts to each student’s pace, preferences, and mastery level — ensuring every child, from urban centers to rural communities, receives world-class education tailored to their needs.”

Bukele said in the statement that El Salvador would be “pioneering AI-driven education.”

Last month, Bukele announced a partnership with Google to launch a mobile app that would allow Salvadorans to access free virtual medical consultations with doctors that would be assisted by AI.

Earlier this year, xAI said it was taking down "inappropriate posts" made by Grok, which appeared to include antisemitic comments that praised Adolf Hitler. Musk said at the time that the chatbot was improving.

