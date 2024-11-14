Infowars auction could determine whether Alex Jones is kicked off its platforms

Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets went on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.

The private auction was being held as part of Jones' personal bankruptcy, which resulted from the nearly $1.5 billion in defamation lawsuit judgments a judge and jurors ordered the bombastic internet show and radio host to pay to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for repeatedly telling his audience that the Connecticut massacre of 20 children and six adults was a hoax staged by crisis actors. Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting did happen, is appealing the defamation verdicts.

The bankruptcy trustee had said sealed bids would be opened at 10:30 a.m. CST so the winning bidder or bidders could be chosen. But Jones appeared to be getting impatient on his show as hours passed without any word on the results.

“I just want to know: Is this our last day here or not?" he said.

He later wrote on the social media platform X that the trustees told him the results will be released Thursday morning.

Both Jones' supporters and detractors expressed interest in submitting bids. They included Roger Stone, an ally of Jones and President-elect Donald Trump, and progressive media groups that have been critical of Jones. He said he could be allowed to stay and keep using Infowars' platforms if allies won the bidding but that he could be kicked out and Infowars shut down if opponents bought it.

Jones, based in Austin, Texas, said he set up a new studio, websites and social media accounts just in case. His personal social media in his name — including his account on X, with more than 3 million followers — were not up for sale. Court proceedings on whether they should be auctioned are pending.

Jones revealed Wednesday that he worked with a group that put in a bid, but did not provide any details.

“The folks I’m working with, who put in (a) substantive bid to try to save Infowars and continue it in the future, have been given no information on the other bidders. That’s all secret," he said in a video posted on X.

Everything from Jones’ studio desk to Infowars’ name, video archive, social media accounts, and product trademarks and inventory were up for sale. Buyers could even purchase an armored truck and video cameras. . Any unsold items will be auctioned off next month.

Many of Jones’ personal assets, including real estate as well as guns and other personal belongings, also are being sold as part of the bankruptcy.

Prospective buyers submitted sealed bids and confidentiality agreements by last Friday. The bankruptcy trustee, attorney Christopher Murray, appointed by the Justice Department, could have held new rounds of bidding Wednesday to boost prices above the sealed bids.

Jones said Murray decided to choose from among the sealed bids. Jones said he was frustrated with that decision and learned about changes to the auction process only on Monday. A judge's order in September gave the trustee wide authority and said new bidding rounds on Wednesday were optional.

Murray also could reject bids, even the highest ones, if he deemed them “contrary to the best interests of the Debtor’s estate, FSS (Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems) and their creditors.”

Families sued Jones and his company for defamation and emotional distress for repeatedly saying on his show that the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax staged by crisis actors to spur more gun control. Parents and children of many of the victims testified that they were traumatized by Jones' conspiracies and threats by his followers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.