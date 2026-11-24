NEW YORK — Facebook, YouTube and other social media giants aren't liable for the racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the state's highest court ruled this week in lawsuits over the 2022 attack.

In a 4-3 decision Monday, the Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss claims against the tech firms from survivors and victims' relatives.

The lawsuits accused the companies of offering platforms engineered to promote extreme content and encourage compulsive use and of helping to radicalize shooter Payton Gendron.

Gendron, who is white, absorbed racist conspiracy theories online before he killed 10 Black people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Market. The 23-year-old is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to state-level murder charges.

He told a court in 2023 that he “believed what I read online and acted out of hate.”

The Albany-based Court of Appeals said the four lawsuits “fail to establish that the shooter’s actions were a natural and foreseeable consequence of these defendants’ decisions about how to design and operate their platforms.”

Three judges disagreed, saying the survivors and families had built enough of a case for it to go forward. Gendron described himself in his diary as an online “addict” whose “mental health has seriously degraded,” the dissenters noted in an opinion by Judge Jenny Rivera.

The ruling affected Facebook and Instagram owner Meta; Google and YouTube parent Alphabet; and Reddit. Under different reasoning, the decision also upheld the dismissal of claims against other messaging and social media apps as well as Amazon, which owns Twitch, the service that Gendron used to livestream the rampage.

Matthew Bergman, who represents victim Heyward Patterson's family and estate in one of the cases, said Tuesday they were assessing their legal options after the ruling.

“The families affected by the tragic May 2022 Buffalo grocery store attack deserve accountability when dangerous product design choices contribute to real-world harm,” Bergman said in a statement.

Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers for the other plaintiffs and for the companies.

Jury selection is ongoing for Gendron's federal hate crime trial, which carries the possibility of a death sentence if he is convicted. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

The people he killed ranged in age from 32 to 86. In addition to Patterson, they were Celestine Chaney, Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young, Andre Mackneil, Ruth Whitfield, Roberta Drury, Margus Morrison and Aaron Salter.

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