0 Teen calls 911 after father confiscates cellphone

EUCLID, Ohio - Police in Euclid responded to an unusual call this weekend. A 16-year-old girl called 911 after her dad took away her cellphone.

When police came to the home, the girl told officers she paid for the phone with her own money. "My father took property, which is an $800 phone that doesn't belong to him. He didn't buy it," said the teen.

Police saw a teaching opportunity, which was captured by their body cameras and shared with WKYC.

"I took her phone because she's a juvenile and I don't want her to have it," said the father, Anthony Robertson. After making sure it was just a disciplinary issue, officers backed up Robertson.

"It's my property and I don't live here," countered the teen. "But guess what? Everything that you own belong to your mother and your father," replied one of the officers. "Having a phone is not a right... It's privilege," he said.

Robertson said he wasn't about to back down when police showed up at his door, but it was intimidating. "Here's like, 4 cars, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, the police are coming and they look kinda tough,'" he said.

South Euclid police shared the incident on Facebook, which got hundreds of likes and shares from empathetic parents.

Robertson said he still has the phone. "I can watch her attitude. When her attitude changes, then I'll give it back to her."



NBC/WKYC